First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

