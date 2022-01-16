First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the December 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ GRID traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,649. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after buying an additional 75,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 66,897 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

