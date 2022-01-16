FirstCoin Trading Down 18.2% This Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,388.12 and approximately $66.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,165.81 or 1.00061455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00100749 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00032605 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.00741955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

