Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

