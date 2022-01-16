Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FFC stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.