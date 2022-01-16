Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.17.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $105.64 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.