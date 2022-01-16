Flow Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $62.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $7.55 or 0.00017548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.15 or 0.07721764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,877.63 or 0.99721688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00069551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008204 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

