Fluent (FLNT) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Fluent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fluent
|$310.72 million
|$2.21 million
|-10.94
|Fluent Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$263.69 million
|-6.68
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fluent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fluent
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Fluent Competitors
|133
|580
|637
|11
|2.39
As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 58.69%. Given Fluent’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Fluent has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
30.3% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fluent
|-4.40%
|-6.48%
|-4.40%
|Fluent Competitors
|-18.86%
|14.37%
|-5.43%
Summary
Fluent competitors beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
