Fluity Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Fluity has a market capitalization of $251,824.91 and $57.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,728,925 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

