Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fluor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fluor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 1,052,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

