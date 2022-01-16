Flux (FLUX) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00006183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $600.95 million and approximately $32.83 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00329194 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00087584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00128112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002146 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003195 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,214,792 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

