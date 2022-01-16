FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) versus C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Critical Review

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get FOMO alerts:

FOMO has a beta of 7.16, meaning that its stock price is 616% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FOMO and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO -736.26% -453.37% -143.41% C-Bond Systems -611.60% N/A -916.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOMO and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FOMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FOMO and C-Bond Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 112.35 -$1.64 million N/A N/A C-Bond Systems $660,000.00 12.34 -$4.43 million ($0.05) -0.58

FOMO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C-Bond Systems.

Summary

FOMO beats C-Bond Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company was founded on February 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.