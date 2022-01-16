Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,600 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.30.

Shares of DDOG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,305,923 shares of company stock valued at $397,526,530. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

