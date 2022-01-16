Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 95,900 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of BBWI opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

