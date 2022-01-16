Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

