Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.70 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Generac by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Generac by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.55.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.29 and a 200-day moving average of $414.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

