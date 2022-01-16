Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

