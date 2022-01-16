Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 1,178.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 345,525 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after buying an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after buying an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock valued at $389,142,882. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

CTLT stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

