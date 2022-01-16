Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.