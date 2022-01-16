Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,900 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

CLX opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.