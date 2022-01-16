Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of STX stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

