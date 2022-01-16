Fractal Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $302,467.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.21 or 0.07769191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.15 or 1.00188143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

