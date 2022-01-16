Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 255,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.