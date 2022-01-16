Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Up 93.1% in December

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

FRLN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

