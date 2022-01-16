FTX Token Market Capitalization Reaches $6.40 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and $204.09 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $46.16 or 0.00107235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,438,474 coins and its circulating supply is 138,569,138 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

