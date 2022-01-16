FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce $26.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.24 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $14.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $149.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $174.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.42 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $214.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 4.60. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

