Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $309.45 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $309.45 million and $621,614.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.84 or 0.99997153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099959 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00032821 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00725645 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

