Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $309.45 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001751 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $309.45 million and $621,614.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.84 or 0.99997153 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099959 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007224 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00032821 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004022 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038957 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00725645 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

