Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.22

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $222,756.33 and $8,019.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00070570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.64 or 0.07635035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,483.51 or 0.99753688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,776,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,082 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.