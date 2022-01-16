Fure Financial Corp Acquires 18,887 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $380.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.94 and a 200 day moving average of $377.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

