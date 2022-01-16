Fure Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fure Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 173,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.