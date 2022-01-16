FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $41,087.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 572,536,113 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

