Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 717,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.71.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.