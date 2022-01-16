GamerCoin (GHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.49 Million

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $21.49 million and approximately $599,869.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,307,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.