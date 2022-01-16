GamerCoin (GHX) Price Up 2.8% This Week

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $599,869.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,307,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

