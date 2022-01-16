Gas Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.30 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00012571 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $54.87 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

