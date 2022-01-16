Gatechain Token Market Capitalization Achieves $45.63 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

Gatechain Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

