GCN Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $63,881.70 and approximately $74.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00339623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

