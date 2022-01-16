Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.