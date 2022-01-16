Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 233,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

