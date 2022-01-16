Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GNBT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,343. Generex Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Generex Biotechnology
