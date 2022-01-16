Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the December 15th total of 781,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

GTH opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.57. Genetron has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 78.32%.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genetron by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 203,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genetron by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

