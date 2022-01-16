Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $118,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

