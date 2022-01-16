Glitch (GLCH) Market Cap Achieves $53.83 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Glitch has a total market cap of $53.83 million and $1.82 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00071323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,081.23 or 1.00017388 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008274 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

