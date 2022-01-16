Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stake Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

