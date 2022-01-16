Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,325 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

