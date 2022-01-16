Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 972,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BUG opened at $29.11 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

