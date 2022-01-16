Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:DAX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,239,000.

