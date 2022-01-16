GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0116 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $207,995.34 and $504.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.35 or 0.07697157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.00339282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00901023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.06 or 0.00496969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00261846 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

