GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.41% of GoDaddy worth $166,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $76.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

