Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0018 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 97.9% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $295,732.34 and approximately $56,203.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.21 or 0.07626182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.19 or 0.99568900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

